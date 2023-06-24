Video: Fishermen experience shark attack at Everglades National Park

The man was airlifted to the hospital following the shark bite, according to a report.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A group of fishermen in Everglades National Park were involved in a horrifying attack when a shark latched onto one of the guy's hands — and it was captured on video.

The video obtained by WPLG-TV in Miami from Michael Russo shows the friend leaning his hand outside the boat as a shark snags him into the water.

"Get him! Get him!" You can then hear another person on the boat yelling before he's back on the boat. According to WSVN-TV, the man was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center. Details on his hand injury or current condition were not immediately released.

The video has since been posted across different social media platforms.

Shark Attacks Fisherman in the Florida Everglades... pic.twitter.com/QuhAfW4hyb — Human Nature (@Human101Nature) June 26, 2023

Park rangers have not yet been able to say which species of shark bit the man. However, bull sharks, which can travel across both fresh and saltwater bodies of water, are known to breed in the waterways, according to Travel Safe Abroad.

Typically in the Everglades, tourists and fishermen are reminded to watch out for alligators, crocodiles, venomous snakes and other predators common to the area.

As the investigation into the shark bite continues, the National Park Service reportedly urged visitors to use caution and remain vigilant while experiencing Everglades National Park.