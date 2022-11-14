UVA shooting: These are the 3 victims

Three people were shot and killed by a single gunman at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville on November 13, 2022. These are the victims.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people were shot and killed by a single gunman at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville on November 13, 2022.

The shooting took place near a charter bus parked at the Culbreth Garage on Culbreth Road on university grounds. University police issued an initial alert around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

At a press conference Monday morning, UVA President Jim Ryan confirmed that the three who died were football players at the school. There are two other victims injured in the shooting who are receiving medical care; their identities have not been made public.

These are the victims and what we know about them now. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Devin Chandler

Devin Chandler was a second-year student at UVA. UVA President Jim Ryan said during the Monday press conference that he was from Virginia Beach, but Chandler's player bio page on UVA Football's website listed his hometown as Huntersville, N.C.

In a press conference with the athletic department on Tuesday, head football coach Tony Elliott said Chandler was "what you wanted in a young person at this level," and "just a big kid."

"Smiled all the time, loved to dance, loved to sing, loved to compete - even though the guys revealed that he wasn't very good at video games, but he thought he was," Elliott said. "The thing I remember about him is he always brought a smile to my face because he just was happy with where he was, comfortable in his skin, and just had a very bubbly personality."

Lavel Davis

Lavel Davis was a third-year student at UVA, from Ridgeville, South Carolina.

A spokeswoman for GoFundMe confirmed that an online fundraiser was started by friend of the Davis' family Heather Mitchell on Monday. By noon, the fund had raised more than $18,000.

"[Tyler] worked hard coming back from two injuries to be one of the best college football players in the country," Mitchell wrote on the fund's page. "He was a rising star (both on and off the field) and the world was seeing what we all had known for a long time, that he was a talented one of a kind kid."

Elliott said he'd known Davis a long time. What resonated with the football program was how good and loving of a teammate he was.

"Big smile, lights up the room, most people would say because he's the tallest guy in the room," he explained. "Just his presence, he's got a gentleness about him; but he's passionate about what he believes in, so a lot of the stories today were just about the silly basketball arguments that they would have, and debates in the locker room. Everybody knew they could get Lavel to kind of hunker down, just by saying one thing."

D'Sean Perry

D'Sean Perry was a fourth-year student at UVA, from Miami, Florida.

At the press conference on Tuesday, coach Elliott said his sense of humor was so one-of-a-kind, you could immediately tell if a quote was from him or not.