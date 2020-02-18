Officers in Utah answered a mother's call for help when she needed baby formula, WTHR reports.

Shannon Bird called 911 around 2 a.m. on Jan. 28. Bird's husband was out of town and she had a 6-week-old baby who needed formula because she was unable to breastfeed. With four other children at home, Bird couldn't leave to go to the store.

"I've never not had food for my newborn," Bird told KSL-TV. "It was really scary for me."

She had tried to call neighbors, but when none of them answered, she was running out of options. Bird said she typically breastfeeds her newborns, but "my milk just literally dried out."

Officers from the Lone Peak Police Department responded — first with a bottle of milk. When they realized that wouldn't work, the two officers went to Walmart to get the formula themselves.

"It's been about protect and serve," officer Dave Ventrano said. "This is part of the serve. We are here to serve the public."