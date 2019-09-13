The video above is from the 77th anniversary of the attack in 2018.

The second-to-last man to leave the doomed USS Arizona before it sank during the attack on Pearl Harbor has reportedly died.

Lauren Bruner died Tuesday in California, according to Hawaii News Now. He was 98.

Bruner was 21 on the day of the attack. He and four others reportedly pulled themselves out of the Arizona along a rope that was connected to another ship.

In this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 photo, Lauren Bruner, one of five remaining survivors of the USS Arizona which was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, holds with a 1940 photo of himself, at his home in La Mirada, Calif. Bruner was getting ready for church when the alarm on his battleship sounded. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

AP

He was wounded by enemy fire and was left with burns on 73% of his body. He was awarded the Purple Heart.

According to the National Park Service, 1,512 officers, sailors, and marines were assigned to the Arizona. Only 335 survived the attack on Pearl Harbor, which includes some who were not on board for various reasons.

With Bruner's passing, only three Arizona survivors reportedly are still alive, Stars and Stripes says they are Don Stratton, 97; Lou Conter, 98; and Ken Potts, 98.

Bruner will reportedly be interred on the USS Arizona.

.