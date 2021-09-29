New USPS shipping standards starting Oct. 1

The Postal Service said it is changing estimated delivery times for first-class mail as part of it's 10-year strategic plan for improving service.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The USPS is changing the standard on how fast you get your mail, with a slowdown that starts Oct. 1.

The Postal Service is creating new service standards, which will mean longer first-class mail delivery times and cuts to post office hours.

Starting Friday, first class mail may take as long as 5 days to reach destinations in the contiguous US. That's a change from the previous standard of 3 days.

USPS said that standard led to an over-reliance on air travel, which is more costly that ground transportation. The Postal Service will increase time‐in‐transit expectations by 1 or 2 days for certain mail that needs to travel longer distances.

If you're shipping something within 139 miles, you can expect it to take 2 days. For anything traveling up to 930 miles, expect 3-day shipping. Times go up to 4 or 5 days for anything over 930 miles traveled.

Officials say most mail will be unaffected, but they recommend planning ahead and sending first class mail early, if it has to travel far distances.

Customers in Louisville told WHAS11 they've already had issues getting mail on time before these new delays.

"I can't really send stuff sooner if is taking two weeks to get to me when it is literally on one of town to the next,” Chris Adams said of a local delivery he was frustrating him.

Others like Jimmy Boyd, who works in a similar industry, are understanding.

"If they have to, we're shorthanded too,” he said. “People just haven't come back to work yet for some reason. As long as it’s planned, I think people will be OK with it."

These changes are just one part of the Postmaster General's ten-year plan to become more financially stable. USPS said these changes are necessary for them to meet service standards 95% of the time, which is their goal.

Temporary price hikes for the holiday shipping season also start on Oct. 1.

