The U.S. State Department is advising Americans to exercise increased caution while traveling to Mexico, due to crime.

The government issued the updated level 2 travel advisory Wednesday, which warns that violent crime, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery, is "widespread" throughout Mexico.

The alert comes after authorities this week found eight bodies throughout the resort city of Cancun, according to the Associated Press. None of the killings occurred in the city's beach-side hotel zone.

Cancun is in Quintana Roo state, one of the area's where the state department has advised Americans to use increased caution. However, the government has not gone as far as telling people to reconsider traveling there.

The notice advised against traveling at all to Colima state, Guerrero state, Michoacán state, Sinaloa state and Tamaulipas state.

The State Department offered the following tips for traveling in other parts of Mexico:

- Use toll roads when possible and avoid driving at night.

- Exercise increased caution when visiting local bars, nightclubs, and casinos.

- Do not display signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive watches or jewelry.

- Be extra vigilant when visiting banks or ATMs.

- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

- Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.

- Review the Crime and Safety Reports for Mexico.

- U.S. citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.

