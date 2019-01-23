WASHINGTON (AP) - A new U.S. intelligence strategy report says Russia's efforts to expand its influence and China's modernizing military are among the "ever more diverse" threats facing the country.

The National Intelligence Strategy report issued every four years also singles out North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons, growing cyber capabilities of U.S. adversaries and global political instability as areas on which the country's intelligence agencies must focus.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said in releasing the report Tuesday that U.S. agencies must adapt to respond to what he calls a "turbulent and complex" environment.

He said the intelligence community must improve cooperation among member agencies and foster more innovation. He also said agencies must do more to increase transparency to raise public trust in their work.