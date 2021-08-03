x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Nation World

US and South Korea agree on new cost-sharing deal for troops

Talks had broken down during the Trump administration over Washington's demand for a five-fold increase in South Korea's share of the cost.
Credit: AP
FILE - U.S. Army mobile equipment sits in a field in Yeoncheon, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The State Department says the U.S. and South Korea have reached an agreement in principle on a new arrangement for sharing the cost of the American troop presence. Details were not released, but the State Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs said Sunday, March 7, 2021 that the deal includes a negotiated increase in Seoul's share of the cost for the U.S. troop presence. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says the U.S. and South Korea have reached an agreement in principle on a new arrangement for sharing the cost of the American troop presence.

Details were not released, but the State Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs said Sunday that the deal includes a negotiated increase in Seoul's share of the cost for the U.S. troop presence.

Talks had broken down during the Trump administration over Washington's demand for a five-fold increase in South Korea's share of the cost.

A State Department spokesperson declined to specify the agreed increase in Seoul's share.

Related Articles
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Feb 09, 2021