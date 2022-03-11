Election 2022: Updated results from across the country

WASHINGTON — Election Day in the United States has arrived, though millions of Americans had already cast their ballots by the time polls opened on Tuesday.
While presidential candidates won't be on the ballot until 2024, there are plenty of races worth your attention in 2022. The midterms may shake up the balance of power in Washington for the remainder of President Joe Biden's term.
All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are up for election. There also are gubernatorial elections being held in 36 states and 3 territories.
Here is a breakdown of votes across the country and balance of power for U.S. Senate, House and governors races in the interactive map below where you can see county-by-county results.
Bookmark this page and return for real-time local and national election results as they come in.
State-by-state U.S. Senate results from the Associated Press
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Nevada
New Hampshire
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
South Dakota
Utah
Vermont
Washington
Wisconsin
The following states do not have Senate seats up for re-election in 2022
Delaware
Maine
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
New Jersey
New Mexico
Rhode Island
Tennessee
Texas
Virginia
West Virginia
Wyoming
What are midterm elections?
Midterm elections take place two years after a presidential election, halfway through a president's four-year term.
The midterms are often considered a referendum on how Americans are feeling about the first half of a president's term.
Who is up for election?
Voters aren't electing a new president, but there are federal, state and local seats contested in midterm elections.
All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are contested in the midterm elections. Representatives serve two-year terms and must run for reelection each election cycle to keep their seat. Unless you live in Washington D.C. or a U.S. territory, you will see a race for the House of Representatives on your ballot.
In 2022, 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be elected. Senators serve six-year terms and their election years are staggered, so every two years one third of the Senate is either elected or reelected.
Gubernatorial elections will be held in 36 states this year. Most governors serve four-year terms; Vermont and New Hampshire are the only states where governors' terms last only two years.