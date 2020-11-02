A film built around the premise of liberal “elites” hunting people for sport in red states is coming to theaters in March, and the studio behind it is leaning into controversy about its premise.

Universal Pictures on Tuesday unveiled a new trailer announcing “The Hunt” will be released March 13, roughly six months after its original release date.

The film's debut was canceled in the wake of several mass shootings and criticism about its premise, including from President Donald Trump.

A new trailer paints the premise as a conspiracy theory amid images of explosions, gunfire and other violence. It calls the film "the most talked about movie that no one has ever seen."

Co-writer Damon Lindelof told VARIETY that this film has been mischaracterized as biased toward Trump supporters and argued it doesn't advocate violence.

“This is not a dangerous movie,” Lindelof said to VARIETY. “This is not a provocative movie. This is not a divisive movie.”