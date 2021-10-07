Pumpkin shortage haunts US ahead of Halloween

Extreme weather during the summer destroyed some crops in the Midwest and California.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pumpkin shortage is creeping across the country, haunting Americans just weeks before Halloween.

The lack of inventory is just another consequence of the COVID-19-related shipping crisis.

Extreme weather during the summer destroyed some crops in the Midwest and California. Parts of the Midwest experienced excessive rain, which caused an overgrowth of pests and fungus. In California, drought made for fewer pumpkins in the crop. It's crippled the global supply chain, meaning higher prices for the pumpkins that are for sale.

It will be the same story for Halloween stores, which are also facing shipping delays.