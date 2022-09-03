'Heartbreaking' | Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and wife visit Ukraine border

Pence encouraged his followers to "pray and contribute" donations to Samaritan's Purse and other relief organizations to support Ukrainians seeking refuge.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former United States Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, visited the Ukraine border this week to meet with Ukrainians seeking refuge following Russia's ongoing invasion.

Pence was joined by Edward Graham from Samaritan's Purse, a Christian humanitarian non-profit.

"The impact of the Russian invasion on these families i heartbreaking," Pence said on Thursday via Twitter. "The need for support is great."

Pence encouraged his followers to "pray and contribute" donations to Samaritan's Purse and other relief organizations.

"Let's stand together as one with the people of Ukraine," he said.

.@KarenPence and I visited the Ukraine border today with @EdwardG1911 and @SamaritansPurse to meet with Ukrainian women and children seeking refuge from war. 2.4 million refugees have already fled Ukraine and nearly 400,000 have already come through the Korczowa border crossing. pic.twitter.com/tFZcC4X7mA — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 10, 2022

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion on February 24, more than 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country.

Earlier this week the head of the United Nations refugee agency called the migration "the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II."

The White House has said that the U.S. would accept Ukrainians seeking refugee, but it's likely most will stay in Europe in relative's homes.

