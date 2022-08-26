Two Hoosier missionaries living in Poland have found an innovative - and lifesaving way to house Ukrainian refugees.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Ukraine is six months into the war with Russia.

"The war isn't over and there's still tragedy every day," said missionary Tony Adams.

Adams and his wife, Rhonda, have an up-close view of the devastation happening in Ukraine. The two missionaries are from Hamilton County, but they're stationed in Kraków, Poland. And right now, they're not only helping people fight spiritual warfare, but also escape physical warfare in Ukraine.

"It's tiring, but at the same time, helping people is the mission. It's the purpose," said Tony.

Kraków sits just 2 1/2 hours from the Ukrainian border. As more Ukrainians continue to cross the border to flee the war, the Adamses found a creative way to house them by renting an empty bankrupt hotel and opening two wings of it for the refugees.

"When they come to us, most of them are in such a shock their kids don't understand what's going on. Or they're old enough to know what's going on," Rhonda said.

Currently, they are housing 110 refugees, 58 of whom are children.

"Most of the people that are with us are not going back. There's nothing for them to go back to. They've lost their homes. Children have seen, you know, horrible situations," Tony said.

Because the need is still so great, they're counting on Hoosier hospitality to help them raise money to open a third wing of the hotel to house 70 more refugees.

"It makes a difference in these people's lives and when you provide housing for the mother and their children, it's the most amazing thing and they don't have to do that," Tony said.