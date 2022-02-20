x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

MPD: Two more wanted in Young Dolph murder case; $2,000 reward set for each arrest

Memphis Police are looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) announced Sunday two men have been named "Persons of Interest" in the Young Dolph murder case. 

Police said Devin Burns, 26, is approximately 5'6", and 135 lbs. 

Burns has active warrants for aggravated assault and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, although police say they are unrelated to the Young Dolph case.

Police also named Joshua Taylor, 26, as a person of interest.

He is described 6'6" and 180 lbs.

Memphis Police are looking for information into the location of both men, or any additional information into Young Dolph's murder. 

RELATED: Young Dolph murder suspects plead not guilty in Memphis rapper's killing

Those with information regarding Burns or Taylor are asked to call the Homicide Bureau at (901) 636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. Tips can also be submitted online.

Credit: Memphis Police
Devin Burns
Credit: Memphis Police
Joshua Taylor

Police say if an arrest is made, those with information could be eligible for up to $2,000 each for Burns and Taylor.

MPD have not confirmed at this time what role Burns and Taylor are suspected to have played in the murder.

Help locating Person of Interest in the Homicide Investigation of Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton 2370 Airways Report...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Sunday, February 20, 2022

Memphis rapper Adolf Thornton Jr., known as "Young Dolph," was murdered on November 17, 2021, outside of Makeda's Homemade Cookies in Orange Mound. 

RELATED: Young Dolph remembered for community service work in Memphis

Two suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, were accused of shooting and killing the 36-year-old.

Johnson was arrested in Indiana on January 11 alongside a third suspect, Shundale Barnett, who was later released. Memphis Police are now on the hunt for Barnett. 

RELATED: Justin Johnson, suspect in Young Dolph's murder, captured in Indiana

Johnson and Smith have pleaded Not Guilty to the murder charges, and are awaiting trial in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

In Other News

Beijing Rewind, Feb. 19: Diggins, Meyers Taylor win final US medals of Olympics