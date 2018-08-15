You could own Bella Swan's "Twilight" home (hunky vampire not included).

The quaint four-bedroom, two-bathroom 1935 house built iin St. Helens, Oregon, which found movie fame with Kristen Stewart in the "Twilight" film series, is on the market — a steal at $349,900.

And it's pretty cool to see the house on the big screen.

"You cannot convey what it's like watching a movie and seeing people in the movie cooking in your kitchen," owner Dean Koenig told USA TODAY. "It makes you sit up in your seat."

The home was featured in 2008's "Twilight" film when Bella Swan (Stewart) moved in with her police chief father Charlie (Billy Burke).

The setting was Forks, Washington, but filmmakers used St. Helens as a location. It was in this home that Bella began her supernatural love triangle with vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner).

"Live in a movie home," trumpets sales agent Andrew Ferranti on the Cascade Sotheby's International Realty website.

Koenig says an entire production team completely repainted and spruced up the house for "Twilight."

"The house by itself is just beautiful, with a view of the river, and deer in the yard, But the movie added a whole other dimension to it," he says. "I’ve kept the house as it was from the movie."

In a written testimonial about the house, Koenig elaborated about watching "Twilight."

"There is a close-up shot of Bella standing in the kitchen right in front of a small square cabinet left of the fridge. My wife leaned over and said 'Hey! I know what’s in the cupboard,'" Koenig wrote. "(In) the scene where Charlie meets Edward (Cullen) for the first time. He’s cleaning a gun at my dining room table in my dining room sitting on one of my chairs. That is really a crazy thing to see on a big screen."

Koenig says the house was replicated ("right down to the light fixtures") on a studio soundstage for the other "Twilight" films.

Twi-hards do visit and take selfies outside the home.

"There's a sign outside that says, 'Welcome, please take pictures from the road.' And for the most part they follow that," says Koenig.

But there have been no supernatural visitors, even though "Twilight" vampires feed off deer rather than humans.

"There have been no vampires, no werewolves sighted," says Koenig. "Just deer."

