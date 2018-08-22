Premo Brand Turkey and Cheese Wedge sandwiches sold in 11 states are being recalled because they could contain Listeria.

The Food and Drug Administration said Lipari Foods issued the voluntary recall because listeria can cause serious and potentially deadly infections in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. Listeria infections in pregnant women can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, and pre-term labor.

Healthy people are more likely to suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, the FDA said. However, no illnesses have been reported.

Premo Brand Turkey & Cheese wedge sandwiches. (Credit: Food and Drug Administration)

The sandwiches were sent to food service and retail stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia. They have a "enjoy by date" of August 31, 2018, and were packaged by JLM. They have a LOT number of 08201808.

The FDA said the discovery was found after environmental testing following a previous recall returned positive test results for potential contamination.

People who bought the sandwiches are urged to throw them away or return them where they were bought. The FDA said consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800-729-3354, 8:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., EST, Monday through Friday.

