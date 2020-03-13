WASHINGTON — As the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the United States, the Transportation Security Administration is now allowing passengers to bring up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer in carry-on bags.

The TSA said on Friday that up to 12-ounce containers of liquid hand sanitizer will be permitted through security until further notice. The standard allowance of liquid is 3.4 ounces, but TSA says the larger hand sanitizer bottles are OK but will need to be screened separately.

All other liquids, gels and aerosols continue to be limited to 3.4 ounces, or 100 milliliters, in a single quart-sized bag.

TSA says the change will likely add more time to passengers' security checkpoint screening.

The federal agency also has a new web page on COVID-19: https://www.tsa.gov/coronavirus.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, four TSA screening officers have tested positive. Each one worked at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport in San Jose, California.

FILE - This Wednesday, April 29, 2009, file photo, shows hand sanitizer on a shelf at a pharmacy in Plano, Texas.

AP

