As a partial government shutdown hits its third week, the White House announced Monday that President Donald Trump will travel to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump will "meet with those on the frontlines of the national security and humanitarian crisis," but did not provide further information.

Trump has showed no signs of budging on his demand for more than $5 billion for a wall along the border.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi intends to begin passing individual bills to reopen agencies in the coming days, starting with the Treasury Department to ensure people receive their tax refunds.

