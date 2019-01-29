President Donald Trump tweeted support for Bible literacy classes in public schools after a report that at least six states are considering adding them.

A report by Fox News said Florida, Indiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Virginia, and West Virginia have introduced legislation for the classes. The proposed laws would make the classes an elective rather than mandatory.

Trump tweeted his approval Monday morning.

"Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible. Starting to make a turn back? Great!" he said.

Critics reportedly say the classes may violate the separation of church and state.

