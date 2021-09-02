Trump impeachment attorney admits former president was 'removed by voters'

One of the lawyers heading former President Donald Trump’s defense at his second impeachment trial is conceding that Trump lost the election to President Joe Biden, a fact that Trump himself has refused to acknowledge. In opening remarks Tuesday, lawyer Bruce Castor said: “The American people are smart enough to pick a new administration if they don’t like the old one. And they just did.”
Later, Castor referred to Trump, saying: “He was removed by the voters.”
Trump has repeatedly disputed the results of the election, falsely claiming he won in a “landside.” He kept up the baseless claim during a speech before the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, which set in motion his trial on a charge of incitement of insurrection.
State elections officials across the country, the former head of the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and former U.S. Attorney General William Barr have said that there was no voter fraud on a scale that would have cost Trump the election. Biden won by an Electoral College vote of 306-232 and a popular vote of more than 7 million.
The closest Trump came to admitting he lost was on Jan. 7, the day after the riot, He said on Twitter via his social media manager, “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th."