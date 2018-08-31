In a wide-ranging interview Thursday, President Donald Trump defended his controversial handling of Sen. John McCain's death.

Trump, speaking with Bloomberg News on the day McCain's life was honored at a memorial service in Phoenix, said he believed he had "done everything" he could for the Arizona Republican.

Trump was heavily criticized earlier this week for a number of decisions and remarks surrounding McCain's death, most notably his handling of the raising of the White House flags that had been set at half staff to honor the late senator. After raising the flags only two days after McCain died, the flags were lowered again after public outcry.

Additionally, over the weekend, Trump only offered a brief and impersonal statement on McCain's passing on Twitter and reportedly had to be pressured to make additional remarks.

When asked whether the president missed a chance to unite a mourning country, Trump defended himself.

"No, I don’t think I did at all," he told Bloomberg. "I’ve done everything that they requested and no, I don’t think I have at all."

Still, he acknowledged his rocky relationship with the respected senator, which included McCain criticizing Trump's rhetoric during the 2016 presidential campaign and came to a climax when McCain voted down the Trump administration's attempt at repealing Obamacare.

"We had our disagreements and they were very strong disagreements," the president said. "I disagreed with many of the things that I assume he believed in."

Their quarrels continued even after McCain revealed he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last year.

Asked by Bloomberg whether McCain would have made a better president than Barack Obama, who McCain lost to in 2008, the president wouldn't say.

"I don’t want to comment on it," he said. "I have a very strong opinion, all right."

Bloomberg noted White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was staring at Trump during his response.

He joked Sanders was "having a nervous breakdown" over the exchange.

During the president's interview with Bloomberg, he spoke about a variety of subjects, including tariffs, China and trade. He also threatened to upend the rules of global trade, saying he would pull out of the World Trade Organization unless it adopts rules more favorable to the United States.

