WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed reports that he is interested in looking at the United States buying Greenland, although the semi-autonomous territory of Denmark has said it's not for sale.

"So the concept came up and I said, 'Certainly, I'd be (interested).' Strategically it's interesting and we'd be interested. But we'll talk to them a little bit, it's not number one on the burner, I can tell you that," Trump said as he returned to Washington from his New Jersey vacation.

Trump stated, without evidence, that Denmark is losing almost $700 million per year on Greenland. He also stated such an acquisition would be a large real estate deal.

"And strategically for the United States it would be nice. And we're a big ally of Denmark and we help Denmark and we protect Denmark and we will," Trump said.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow confirmed the news earlier in the day. He told "Fox News Sunday" that he won't predict what might happen, but he calls Greenland — which is situated between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans — "a strategic place" with "a lot of valuable minerals."

The U.S. military has operated for decades from Thule Air Base in Greenland. The northern-most U.S. base is part of the military's global network of radars and other sensors to provide ballistic missile warning and space surveillance.

Trump is scheduled to visit Denmark in September as part of a previously announced Europe trip.

Facts about Greenland

Here are some fun facts about the island, courtesy of visitgreenland.com.