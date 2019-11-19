WASHINGTON — The Trump campaign is reportedly in talks with Fox to air a campaign ad during the Super Bowl in February of 2020, which would be a day before the 2020 Iowa caucuses.

Sports Business Journal is reporting that the president's campaign and Fox have only started discussions, and haven't made a formal agreement. Fox is reportedly selling 30-second spots that could run as high as $5.6 million. It is unclear if Fox and the Trump campaign have agreed to a price for a possible spot, nor is it clear if a general range for a price has been put on the table.

RELATED: Patrick’s POV: Cowboys QB Prescott entering MVP conversation

RELATED: Mike Tomlin denies Steelers started fight with Myles Garrett

According to Sports Business Journal's John Ourand, Trump is continuing a sports push in his campaigning and this ad would mark what is said to be the first time in recent history that a "national election ad will be part of the big game's telecast."

According to Ourand's reporting, the president's team has agreed to "broad terms for buying an ad."