President Donald Trump claimed China has been meddling in the November election in the United States during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Trump offered few details, but said during the meeting on Wednesday, "Regrettably, we found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election."

U.S. intelligence officials have said previously that other nations could opt to try and copy Russia's playbook of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. But Trump's comments Wednesday seem to confirm that China is actively interfering now.

Trump said Beijing doesn't want him or the Republicans "to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade."

