The Model S was engulfed in flames, causing two lanes on eastbound Highway 50 to close, according to officials.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A car fire caused the fourth and fifth lanes on eastbound Highway 50 near Folsom Boulevard to close just before 4 p.m., Saturday.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews arrived on scene to a Tesla Model S engulfed in flames. They say the battery compartment spontaneously caught fire when driving at freeway speeds.

Officials say 6,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire and cool the car battery.

No injuries were reported.

Crews arrived to a Tesla Model S engulfed in flames, nothing unusual prior. 2 Fire Engines, a water tender, and a ladder truck were requested to assist. Crews used jacks to access the underside to extinguish and cool the battery. Thousands of gallons were used in extinguishment. pic.twitter.com/5dIXxo9hP5 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 29, 2023

A Sigalert was issued by Caltrans due to this incident and has since been cleared.