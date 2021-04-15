Recall alert: 373,000 Toyota SUVs may have air bag wiring problem

The problem could stop the side and curtain air bags from deploying when needed.

DETROIT — Toyota is recalling about 373,000 Venza SUVs worldwide because a wiring problem can stop the side air bags from inflating in a crash. The recall covers Venzas from the 2009 through 2015 model years, including nearly 280,000 in the U.S.

Documents posted Thursday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say wires to the air bag sensor in the driver's side door can become damaged with regular use. That could stop the side and curtain air bags from deploying when needed.

Toyota said in documents that it received 31 field reports and 56 warranty claims in the U.S. due to the problem.