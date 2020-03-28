JONESBORO, Ark. — According to the National Weather Service, a tornado intensified and moved through Jonesboro around 5:20 p.m. Saturday evening.

Reports are showing there are several injuries. Search and Rescue is on-going.

Local emergency officials are describing the damage from the tornado as "catastrophic." It has left behind extensive damage.

The tornado appears to have been on the ground for at least an hour.

Warning: The following video contains strong language.

