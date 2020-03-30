JONESBORO, Ark. — Three days after a photo posted on Facebook showed an Arkansas doctor looking through a glass door to see his 1-year-old son crawl for the first time, the family's home was destroyed by a tornado.

Alyssa Burks of Jonesboro posted the photo on Wednesday that shows her husband, Dr. Jared Burks, touching a glass door from the outside while their son, Zeke, touched it from the inside. Jared Burks is keeping away from his wife and son because of potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Alyssa Burks on Saturday posted on Facebook that their home was destroyed by a tornado that hit the northeast Arkansas city of about 75,000 people.

According to ABC News, there were 22 reported tornadoes in three states over the weekend; six in Arkansas, six in Illinois, and 10 in Iowa. The twisters left significant to major damage in all three states.

Some of the worst damage this weekend was on Saturday in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where an EF-3 tornado was on the ground for 12.6 miles. It was 600 yards wide and it was on the ground for 16 minutes.

This is the strongest such tornado in Arkansas since 2014. Strong tornadoes like EF-3’s are not that common in Arkansas and since 2000 only 24 such tornadoes have occurred in the state.

Earlier this month tornadoes ripped through Nashville and Middle Tennesse killing 24 people and left a path of destruction.

