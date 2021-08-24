Meet the Kentucky, Indiana athletes competing in this year's Paralympics

Two athletes from Kentucky - including one from Louisville - and nine athletes from Indiana will participate in this year's games.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a yearlong delay, the Paralympics finally began in Tokyo Tuesday. More than 4,000 athletes from around 160 countries and territories are poised to compete at the city's National Stadium this year.

Among those 4,000 athletes are eleven from Kentucky and Indiana who will represent Team USA. Below is a list of their names, where they're from and what sport they will compete in.

Kentucky athletes

Emmy Kaiser

City - Fort Mitchell

Sport - Wheelchair tennis

Oksana Masters

City - Louisville

Sport(s) - Cross country and road cycling

Evan Austin

City - Terre Haute

Sport - Swimming

Zach Buhler

City - Huntington

Sport - Goalball

Jeff Butler

City - Fort Wayne

Sport: Wheelchair rugby

Tom Davis

City - Fremont

Sport - Cycling

Sam Grewe

City - Middlebury

Sport: Track and Field

Mikaela Jenkins

City - Evansville

Sport - Swimming

Noah Malone

City - Fishers

Sport: Track and Field

Andre Shelby

City - Jeffersonville

Sport - Archery

Lizzi Smith

City - Muncie

Sport - Swimming

This year, a record number of athletes are competing in the Paralympics.

The Opening Ceremony will re-air at 7 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN, which will lead into live coverage from the first day of Paralympic competition in Japan.

NBCSN will have live coverage each night throughout the Paralympic Games, while some coverage will also be shown on NBC. Click here for a full schedule of Paralympic TV listings.

