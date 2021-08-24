x
Meet the Kentucky, Indiana athletes competing in this year's Paralympics

Two athletes from Kentucky - including one from Louisville - and nine athletes from Indiana will participate in this year's games.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a yearlong delay, the Paralympics finally began in Tokyo Tuesday. More than 4,000 athletes from around 160 countries and territories are poised to compete at the city's National Stadium this year.

Among those 4,000 athletes are eleven from Kentucky and Indiana who will represent Team USA. Below is a list of their names, where they're from and what sport they will compete in.

Kentucky athletes

Emmy Kaiser
City - Fort Mitchell
Sport - Wheelchair tennis

Oksana Masters
City - Louisville
Sport(s) - Cross country and road cycling

Indiana athletes

Evan Austin
City - Terre Haute
Sport - Swimming

Zach Buhler
City - Huntington
Sport - Goalball

Jeff Butler
City - Fort Wayne
Sport: Wheelchair rugby

Tom Davis
City - Fremont
Sport - Cycling

Sam Grewe
City - Middlebury
Sport: Track and Field

Mikaela Jenkins
City - Evansville
Sport - Swimming

Noah Malone
City - Fishers
Sport: Track and Field

Andre Shelby
City - Jeffersonville
Sport - Archery

Lizzi Smith
City - Muncie
Sport - Swimming

This year, a record number of athletes are competing in the Paralympics.

The Opening Ceremony will re-air at 7 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN, which will lead into live coverage from the first day of Paralympic competition in Japan. 

NBCSN will have live coverage each night throughout the Paralympic Games, while some coverage will also be shown on NBC. Click here for a full schedule of Paralympic TV listings.

