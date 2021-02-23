Tiger Woods suffered 'multiple leg injuries' in rollover crash, agent says

Tiger Woods' agent confirmed that the golf star was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery after a rollover crash in the Los Angeles area.

WASHINGTON — Golf star Tiger Woods is undergoing surgery after he was involved in a rollover crash Tuesday morning and suffered "multiple leg injuries," according to authorities and the golfer's agent.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Woods was the only person in the vehicle and firefighters and paramedics had to use "jaws of life" tools to get him out.

Authorities said the vehicle sustained "major damage" and Woods was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

In a statement to Golf Digest, Woods' agent said Woods "suffered multiple leg injuries" and was currently in surgery at a hospital.

A KABC-TV helicopter over the scene of Woods’ accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

Breaking: Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. He was pulled from his car. He suffered moderate to critical injuries. Photo Credit from CNN affiliate KABC pic.twitter.com/pleXUXY3Z2 — Jenn Sullivan (@JennSullivanTV) February 23, 2021

The crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

Woods, 45, hosted the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational over the weekend in California.

Woods last competed on Dec. 20 in Orlando, then underwent a microdiscectomy. On Sunday, he spoke to CBS' Jim Nantz about his recovery and said that he wasn't sure whether he'd be able to play in the Masters in April.

Tiger Woods joined Jim Nantz in the booth and spoke about his recovery from back surgery. pic.twitter.com/3TyTHgRFPA — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) February 21, 2021