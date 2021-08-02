Iceberg wall collapses at the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge, hospitalizing 3 people

All three were taken to the hospital, and the museum said the extent of their injuries is unknown.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge said an accident involving its iceberg wall hurt three people Monday night.

According to the museum, the iceberg wall exhibit collapsed and injured three guests. All three were taken to the hospital, and the museum said the extent of their injuries is unknown.

"Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and team members is always top of mind. We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld," owners Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn said.

The Pigeon Forge attraction closed to the public following the incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, as well as their family and friends,” the owners said.

Cedar Bay Entertainment, LLC owns and operates the Pigeon Forge museum as well as the original Titanic Museum in Branson, Missouri.