WATCH LIVE: FBI, DOJ to provide update on US Capitol riot charges

The news conference, scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern, comes amid reports of increased violence planned ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

The FBI recently warned officials of plans for armed protests at most state Capitols and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to the inauguration, stoking fears of more bloodshed after last week's deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.

On Tuesday, U.S. Capitol Police released photos of a suspect they say is wanted in connection to the death of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick during last week’s Capitol riots.

According to a report in The Washington Post, the FBI had warned before last week's attack that extremists were preparing to come to Washington, to attack Congress and engage in “war.”

The report says the warning was issued internally by the FBI’s field office in Norfolk, Virginia, a day before the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The warning directly contradicts statements from the Justice Department and FBI officials that they had no intelligence to suggest a storming of the Capitol.

The Post says the memo described how people had been sharing maps of the Capitol’s tunnels and discussing rallying points to meet up to travel to Washington. The newspaper reported that the document detailed posts calling for violence, including that “Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Antifa slave soldiers being spilled.”

It also said to “go there ready for war.”