WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — We're taking a look back on the week of April 30.

During the week of April 30 in the early 1800s, the United States purchased the territory known as Louisiana from France.

But, why did the young Republic buy it?

In 1801, France regained control of Louisiana from Spain. But the move was made mostly in secret.

The United States didn't notice until Spanish authorities revoked a treaty that gave Americans access to the Port of New Orleans.

President Thomas Jefferson set out to reopen the port for Americans, but Napoleon offered him much more than he bargained for.

