This little girl's extra spooky Halloween costume definitely puts the "trick" in trick-or-treat.

Some children might stick to being witches, superheroes and Disney characters, but not this child. Maya, a little girl from Southbay Village in the Philippines, went viral on social media after photos and videos of her headless Halloween costume started circulating online.

Maya's mother, Krystel Hwang, posted an Instagram video of her daughter dressed up to trick-or-treat in a floral dress, carrying her "decapitated" head on a plate. "My super adorable headless Maya," Hwang captioned the video on Instagram with heart-eyes emoji.

So how did little Maya actually collect her candy when her hands were preoccupied holding her head on a platter? Hwang posted another video of Maya getting a treat dropped into the open neck area of the costume, swapping out a typical pumpkin basket for a much more macabre option.

Hwang is also letting people know that Maya's costume was not store-bought.

"For those who are asking ... Yes, I did make her headless costume," Hwang wrote in a follow-up post. "Maya has been excited and super game with everything even when I had to wrap her with strips and strips of duct tape to form the fake body. What a trooper!"

