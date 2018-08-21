WASHINGTON — A jury convicted Paul Manafort – Donald Trump's former campaign chairman – on eight counts of bank and tax fraud Tuesday.

They could not reach agreement on 10 other counts of criminal conduct, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial on those.

The 18-count federal indictment against Manafort included charges broken down into three areas: filing false income tax returns, failing to file reports for foreign bank accounts, and bank fraud.

The case against Manafort grew from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, although Manafort was convicted of crimes that were not tied to the Trump campaign.

The 18 counts and verdicts:

Filing false U.S. individual income tax returns, 2010. Verdict: Guilty

Filing false U.S. individual income tax returns, 2011. Verdict: Guilty

Filing false U.S. individual income tax returns, 2012. Verdict: Guilty

Filing false U.S. individual income tax returns, 2013. Verdict: Guilty

Filing false U.S. individual income tax returns, 2014. Verdict: Guilty

Failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts, 2011. Verdict: No agreement by jury; judge declares mistrial on this count.

Failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts, 2012. Verdict: Guilty

Failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts, 2013. Verdict: No agreement by jury; judge declares mistrial on this count.

Failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts, 2014. Verdict: No agreement by jury; judge declares mistrial on this count.

Bank fraud conspiracy ($3.4 million loan). Verdict: No agreement by jury; judge declares mistrial on this count.

Bank fraud ($3.4 million loan). Verdict: Guilty

Bank fraud conspiracy ($1 million loan). Verdict: No agreement by jury; judge declares mistrial on this count.

Bank fraud ($1 million loan). Verdict: Guilty

Bank fraud conspiracy ($5.5 million loan). Verdict: No agreement by jury; judge declares mistrial on this count.

Bank fraud conspiracy ($9.5 million loan). Verdict: No agreement by jury; judge declares mistrial on this count.

Bank fraud ($9.5 million loan). Verdict: No agreement by jury; judge declares mistrial on this count.

Bank fraud conspiracy ($6.5 million loan). Verdict: No agreement by jury; judge declares mistrial on this count.

Bank fraud ($6.5 million loan). Verdict: No agreement by jury; judge declares mistrial on this count.

