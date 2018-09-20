Crazy student ID photos at North Farmington High School are back.

Students at the Farmington Hills school gained internet fame last year after seniors posed for ID photos dressed in costumes or as their favorite celebrity, movie character or meme and shared them on social media.

The hilarious photos are back again this year and students are sharing them on Twitter using #NFID19. Each year the seniors at NFHS carry on the the hilarious tradition and gain Internet fame.

Some of the selections this year? Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Colonel Sanders, Moana, Captain Jack Sparrow, Handy Manny and Madea.

Take a look at some of the shots.

everybody with their boo right now and im like... #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/V21qfZZpt8 — nyah smith (@nyah_108) September 13, 2018

“There will be enough women on the Supreme Court when there are 9” -Notorious RBG #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/8y2FdBQipm — ɹɐɥnbɹɐℲ ɐʌ∀ (@ava_farquhar) September 13, 2018

I am Moana of Motunui. You will board my boat, sail across the sea to graduation 2019! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/YfmmdHX0Em — mara (@30_sports) September 13, 2018

“WELCOME TO GOOD BURGER HOME OF THE GOOD BURGER” 🍔🍟#NFID19 pic.twitter.com/rG4ZSLzslm — Justin Mayes®🎒 (@justinmayz) September 13, 2018

Believe it or not I did have hair at some point in my life! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/FiXVNMTjTS — Maryan (@MKashat_) September 13, 2018

