Brides-to-be will soon be able to have the ultimate Disney wedding, princess dress and all.

Allure Bridals has announced it's launching a Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection of wedding dresses. The collection will feature 16 designs inspired by the Disney princesses every girl grew up watching.

“So many brides grow up admiring their favorite Disney Princess characters and are inspired by their journeys, gowns and stories of the classic films," Allure Bridals CEO Kelly Crum said in a statement. "Our design team worked tirelessly on each of these incredible gowns, as each dress features intricate detailing specifically inspired by the timeless characters know and loved by all of us at Allure and Kleinfeld, as well as our brides. We are honored to work with Disney on this collection and see the romance of it come to life."

Disney

Three gown designs were revealed by Disney and Allure on Valentine's Day. The three dresses were inspired by Belle from "Beauty and the Beast," Ariel from "The Little Mermaid" and Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog."

The rest of the collection will be unveiled at New York Bridal Fashion Week in April 2020, according to Disney. Nine of the 16 dresses will be available at select bridal boutiques with prices ranging from $1,200 to $2,500. Seven others, including the Tiana dress, will be sold exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal Stores in New York and Toronto as part of a "Platinum Collection." The platinum collection gowns are priced between $3,500 and $10,000.

Both collections will be available for women of all shapes and sizes. The dresses will be available in sizes 0 to 30.

With the reveal of these dresses, brides can now have a complete Disney wedding experience. The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons brand also offers planning services for weddings, vow renewals, honeymoons, engagements and anniversaries.