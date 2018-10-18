While Democrats are preparing for a potential "blue wave" to take control of the House of Representatives in the November 6 midterms, there is a much narrower and less likely path to victory in the Senate.

There are 35 Senate seats up for grabs Nov. 6, but only nine belong to Republicans -- a small crop from which to pluck. Democrats could steal some races, but there are some Democrat-controlled seats that could also go the GOP.

Here is a look at the tightest races heading into the Nov. 6 midterms.

Democrat Senate seats in most danger

Florida

Nelson is currently the only Democrat in a Florida statewide-elected office. Scott is running for senator after two terms as Florida governor. Nelson first won this seat in 2000. Trump won Florida by 1.2 percent over Clinton, but nothing in this swing state is ever a sure thing.

Indiana

Donnelly made a surprise move in a TV ad by showing a moment when President Trump praised him by name. It happened when Trump signed into law legislation to allow people with life-threatening illnesses to bypass the Food and Drug Administration to get experimental drugs. Braun is businessman who resigned as state representative to focus on this race.

Missouri

McCaskill is seeking her third term from a state that hasn't voted a Democrat for president since 1996. Hawley is the Missouri attorney general. There is also an independent, a Libertarian, and a Green Party candidate on the ballot, which makes things even more interesting if the vote is tight.

New Jersey

Scandals have followed Menendez in this race. He was admonished by the Senate Ethics Committee for accepting gifts and advocating for the donor's personal and business interests, and was acquitted of campaign bribery and fraud charges earlier this year. Hugin recently revived a 2012 claim that Menendez had sex with underage prostitutes in the Dominican Republic -- something an FBI investigation did not corroborate. Those have helped make this race tighter than expected, given that a Republican hasn't been elected to the Senate from New Jersey since 1972.

North Dakota

Heitkamp -- a Democratic senator in a state where President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by a more than a 2-to-1 margin -- has some tough sledding. Her decision to vote against the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court may have made it even tougher. Cramer is currently North Dakota's lone member of the House of Representatives.

My statement on U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh: pic.twitter.com/exZcK78JtF — Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (@SenatorHeitkamp) October 4, 2018

Republican Senate seats in most danger

Arizona

This is the seat Republican Sen. Jeff Flake is stepping down from after one term in office. Both McSally and Sinema are letting go of their current seats in the House of Representatives for this fight. Whoever wins this race will make history as the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Arizona.

Nevada

Polling has Heller and Rosen tied within the margin of error in the final stretch of this race. Heller was quoted as saying during the 2016 presidential election that he was “100 percent against Clinton, 99 percent against Trump.” That divide with the president has faded amid this tight race. Rosen, who represents Nevada's 3rd District in Congress, has former President Barack Obama's endorsement.

Texas

This is the most-watched senate race in the country. In what is normally a reliably red state, Cruz -- who finished second to Trump for the GOP presidential nomination 2016 -- has run into a buzzsaw. However, polls in recent days show Cruz is gaining distance. Some are hinting that O'Rourke could be the next Democratic superstar if he gets the win here.

Tennessee

This is the seat being vacated by Senator Bob Corker. Blackburn is the U.S. representative from Tennessee's 7th district, while Bredesen is a former Tennessee governor. This race got a sudden pop from pop star Taylor Swift in early October via hear Instagram account. Swift made the rare move of diving into politics by publicly endorsing Bredesen and denouncing Blackburn.

View this post on Instagram

I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 7, 2018 at 4:33pm PDT

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA