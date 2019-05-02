WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The special guests joining President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at this year's State of the Union Address, "represent the very best of America," the White House said Monday night.

The 13 individuals include the family of a Nevada couple who authorities said were murdered in January by an undocumented immigrant.

Debra Bissell, Heather Armstrong, and Madison Armstrong will attend Trump's address and represent three generations of Gerald and Sharon David's family. According to authorities, the couple were killed by a 19-year-old Salvadoran man suspected of being in the country illegally. The Davids had employed Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman as a landscaper before he fatally shot them with a gun he stole from them earlier, authorities said.

The special guests also include two former inmates, two people injured in the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue, two children, a woman battling opioid addiction, a Special Agent with the Department of Homeland Security, and a plant manager at a lumber facility.

The full list of special guests also includes:

- Debra Bissell Heather Armstrong, and Madison Armstrong

- Matthew Charles

- Grace Eline

- Ashley Evans

- Elvin Hernandez

- Roy James

- Timoth Matson

- Judah Samet

- Joshua Trump

- Tom Wibberley

- Alice Johnson