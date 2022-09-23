Texas Roadhouse 'rolls' out honey cinnamon butter candles

Savor the aroma of the American steakhouse's famous honey cinnamon butter at the comfort of your home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fans of Texas Roadhouse can now savor the aroma of its famous honey cinnamon butter at the comfort of your home.

Texas Roadhouse honey cinnamon butter candles “roll” out to the public Sept. 23 on the American steakhouse's website, while supplies last.

A representative for the restaurant chain said the limited-edition candles are inspired by the scent of the restaurant’s 'world-famous' honey cinnamon butter guests enjoy with fresh-baked rolls when seated at Texas Roadhouse location's across the United States.

The 13-ounce candles retail for $12 and burn for approximately 50 hours, officials said.

“Our fans have been requesting Texas Roadhouse merchandise for years,” Texas Roadhouse President and CEO Jerry Morgan said. “What better way to launch our retail efforts than a Honey Cinnamon Butter Candle, so guests can enjoy a little Texas Roadhouse at their own house.”

Candles and other Texas Roadhouse merchandise ship anywhere in the continental United States and Alaska.

