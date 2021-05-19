Tennessee to mandate bathroom signs about transgender use

Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill Monday that represents a first-of-its-kind law.

Tennessee will become the first state in the United States to require businesses and government facilities open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multiperson bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms associated with their gender identity.

LGBTQ advocacy group the Human Rights Campaign decried the bill as discriminatory and said the required signs are “offensive and humiliating.”

The law will go into effect on July 1.