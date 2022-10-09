Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said three men tried to make their way in the home when two of them were shot and killed by a 17-year-old armed with a shotgun.

Example video title will go here for this video

The shooting happened Friday night just after 10:30 p.m. on 1st Street in the Channelview area.

Gonzalez said three masked men tried to make their way into a home when a 17-year-old man armed with a shotgun opened fire. Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene and the third escaped in a dark-colored 4-door sedan.

An adult woman, two 17-year-old men and a young 12-year-old boy were inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to Gonzalez. The case will now be presented to a grand jury.

Homicide units with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are now investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact them at (713) 274-9100.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube