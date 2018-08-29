About 75 pounds of Taylor Farms beef and pork meatloaf is being recalled after the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found that the products contained allergens that were not listed on the labels.

The ready-to-eat “Homestyle Beef and Pork Meatloaf”, made by Taylor Farms Illinois, Inc., contains eggs and wheat. They were shipped to retailer locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee.

The recalled meatloaf was produced on August 22nd, and the labeling issue was discovered on August 27th. Although there have been no reported illnesses, consumers are still advised by FSIS to throw the ready-to-eat meatloaf away.

The meatloaf issued for recall is in a 14 oz plastic tray package with lot code “TFIL234A001” and a “USE-BY: 08/28/18” date on the label.

Recalled product label, Homestyle Beef and Pork Meatloaf

United States Department of Agriculture

