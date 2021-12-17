Tampa group of volunteers successfully rescue 47 people from Afghanistan

The group says evacuees arrived Saturday morning at JFK International Airport in New York.

NEW YORK — It has been months since the U.S. pulled its military out of Afghanistan. While many were able to escape the Taliban takeover, some were unfortunately left behind.

That's why a small team of volunteers based out of Tampa took it upon themselves to head back to the country and rescue those who remained. Members of "Project DYNAMO" say on Friday morning they were able to successfully rescue 39 American citizens and lawful residents of the United States, including an 11-month-old child, from Afghanistan.

"It feels amazing to bring American citizens home. Our countrymen. These are our neighbors," Bryan Stern, Project DYNAMO co-founder, said.

The group says volunteers were able to get those being rescued to a safe house near the capital city of Kabul. While there, evacuees were given the necessary vaccinations, food, water and COVID-19 testing before being transported to Kabul International Airport.

Project DYNAMO says the group of evacuees eventually boarded two planes and arrived Saturday morning at JFK International Airport in New York.

The group says everyone on the flights had already passed inspection from the U.S. Department of State and successfully went through immigration and customs at the airport upon arrival.

A third plane holding an additional eight evacuees took off shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, group leaders explained. They are expected to transfer planes and arrive in New York Sunday morning.

“This is the first known major airlift rescue with American boots on the ground since the U.S. government abandoned the country of Afghanistan in August,” James Judge, a spokesman for Project DYNAMO, said. “We are proud to announce that the evacuees and two Dynamo team members are now safely out of Afghan airspace at this time and on their way home to America.”

According to the group, since August, more than 2,000 Americans and lawful residents have been rescued by Project DYNAMO.

Army and Navy veteran Stern said he co-founded Project DYNAMO from his living room after the Taliban took over.

He said the images brought back memories during his time as a first responder during 9/11 and prompted him to take action.

Among the evacuees helped by Project DYNAMO is Mohammad Mojadidi of Jacksonville, Fla.

"You're looking at your entire life in the west falling apart while you're stuck," Mojadidi said.

He said his wife and four kids were stranded in Afghanistan while he was in the U.S. after the passing of a family member. Determined to bring them home safely, Mojadidi went back to Afghanistan.