Tainted alcohol has now been blamed for 20 deaths in Costa Rica, as the country's health ministry warns residents to avoid drinking at least six different brands.

The ministry warned last week that toxic levels of methanol were discovered in samples of several brands of alcohol, according to multiple reports.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health increased the death toll from tainted alcohol to 20. According to a press release on the ministry's website, 18 of the people who died from drinking tainted alcohol were Costa Ricans, one was a Nicaraguan and one of the deaths is still under investigation.

The ministry added Monday that most of the people who died had chronic alcoholism problems.

Authorities previously said they've confiscated around 30,000 bottles of alcohol as part of the investigation.

Methanol is a non-drinking type of alcohol used for industrial and automotive purposes, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. It's found in antifreeze, paint remover or thinner and copy machine and deicing fluids.

The library says some symptoms of methanol poising are blurry vision or blindness, difficulty walking or breathing, nausea and fatigue.