'American Idol' star Syesha Mercado reunited with baby daughter, as fight continues for son's custody

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Former "American Idol" star Syesha Mercado has made progress in her battle to bring home her newborn daughter. She remains in a months-long fight with authorities to regain custody of her son.

Tyron Deener, who is Mercado's partner and the infant's father, shared Instagram video Friday of baby Ast back in the couple's custody. The infant can be seen snoozing in a car seat.

"Ast is home. We have Ast with us," Deener said. "So we want to say thank you."

The pair is still working to get back 18-month-old Amen'Ra.

A GoFundMe page helped the couple raise more than $431,000. Deener says the support of family members and the public has helped get "the best attorneys in the country."

"Just know, through the people – through you all – we were able to counteract this unjust system and this corruption to be able to get our baby back," Deener said.

Ast was taken by child protective representatives earlier this month in Manatee County. The video went viral. You can watch it here.

However, the family's custody battle began months earlier.

To recap: Amen'Ra was placed with a foster family after the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said somebody called an abuse hotline and reported "malnutrition" after seeing him in February 2021 at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Pete.

According to the We Have the Right to Be Right activist group, Mercado, who was pregnant with Ast at the time, had taken Amen'Ra (then 13 months old) to the hospital after he was struggling to make the transition to solid foods.

Investigators decided to put Amen'Ra with a foster family, which began the family's fight to regain custody. They've since gotten support from around the country.

The sheriff's office recently said it was no longer involved in the case and that the Safe Children’s Coalition had taken over, including in the most recent decision to take Ast.

"This is my first time being a mom, and I’ve been deprived of holding my babies and feeding my babies. I didn’t get to see ‘Ra say 'Mama' for the first time and I didn’t get to see my babies meet for the first time," Mercado previously told 10 Tampa Bay.

With Ast home, the couple's attention turns back to getting custody of Amen'Ra again.

The family released a statement Saturday sharing their joy in reuniting with Ast.

"It is bittersweet having Ast home because Ra is still not home and my family is still not whole,” Syesha said.