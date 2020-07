Police in the Nevada area say that 52-year-old Terry Gray has been arrested on counts of lewdness with a minor.

LAS VEGAS — A coach suspended from USA Gymnastics has been arrested on several child sex crimes charges, Las Vegas police say.

Terry Gray, 52, was arrested Friday by sex crimes detectives on counts of lewdness with a minor, police said in a statement Saturday.

Police say Gray was a gymnastics coach in the Nevada city between 2009-2015. USA Gymnastics had suspended him last year.

It is unclear if Gray has a lawyer who could comment for him on the accusations.