The state-wide manhunt for a suspect wanted in this week's killing of a Middle Tennessee sheriff's deputy ended peacefully in a rural wooded area of Hickman County Friday morning where Steven Wiggins was captured by law enforcement.

Wiggins, now charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Dickson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel Baker, was arrested after a trooper on patrol found him standing on Stinson Road, Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Dereck Stewart said.

The short, curvy roadway lined by trees on both sides is not far from where Baker was fatally shot on Wednesday morning.

Stewart said about 7:15 a.m., Trooper Kevin Burch observed a man near the edge of Stinson Road's wood line. Stewart said when Burch got out of his patrol vehicle, he noticed tattoos on the man and that he fit Wiggins' overall description.

Burch quickly ordered Wiggins to the ground, and the suspect peacefully complied, authorities said.

"This is just a part of the process… but this is not closure for us," Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe told reporters following Wiggins' capture. "Closure will only come once we can honor and lay Sgt. Daniel Scott Baker to rest, and that we can see a prosecution begin.."

A photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Friday morning shows Wiggins seated in the back of a patrol car wearing a black polo shirt and muddy jeans that are ripped. The photo appears to indicate Wiggins was out in the elements for some time.

TBI spokeswoman Susan Niland said Wiggins was transported to a hospital in Dickson where he will be treated, released and then booked into the Dickson County jail. Niland did not elaborate on the extent of his injuries.

"Sergeant Baker’s handcuffs are on the suspect at this time and he will be taken into the Dickson County Jail with them," Bledsoe told reporters at a late-morning news conference in Dickson.

It was not immediately known what hospital Wiggins was being treated at, but as of 10:30 a.m., a large police presence had posted up outside TriStar Natchez ER on Highway 46.

During the press conference, Bledsoe read a statement prepared by Baker's wife, Lisa Baker.

"There are no words to describe the level of devastation that myself and family are dealing with," Bledsoe said before choking into tears. "I would like to ask our family, friends and community to help our daughter, Meredith, to always know how wonderful and amazing her father is. His service and dedication to his country and community will always be remembered."

Since Wednesday, local, state and federal authorities had been tirelessly searching for Wiggins within a 3-mile radius from where Baker's vehicle was found Wednesday morning in a wooded area off Bear Creek Valley Road in Dickson County.

Baker was found dead in the vehicle in Wednesday morning after responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle near Sam Vineyard and Tidwell Switch roads.

“Everything escalated from there once he discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen," Bledsoe said Friday. “By the suspect’s actions" the officer's vehicle ended up two miles away.

On Wednesday night, the TBI arrested 38-year-old Erika Castro-Miles of Dickson on a first-degree murder charge in connection with Baker's death. The woman, who authorities say knew Wiggins, is being held without bond in the Dickson Jail.

According to court documents, Castro-Miles was with Wiggins in a vehicle when he shot Baker and after the fatal shooting, she fled the scene and hid under a home until she was caught by police.

Ray Crouch Jr., the District Attorney General for the 23rd Judicial District, announced Friday that the state will seek the death penalty for both defendants.

Wiggins, a felon with a violent criminal history spanning back more than a decade, was wanted on multiple warrants at the time of the shooting including one for reportedly attacking Castro-Miles at a motel in Kingston Springs and stealing her four-door Saturn the day prior to the shooting.

Authorities haven't announced a possible motive in Baker's killing.

