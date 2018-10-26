A 56-year-old Florida man faces five federal charges in connection with a sweeping investigation of at least 13 improvised explosive devices addressed to prominent Democrats and their supporters, Department of Justice officials said Friday.

Law enforcement officials identified the man as Cesar Sayoc, who was born in Brooklyn, New York. Records show Sayoc has a criminal history dating back nearly three decades, including a 2015 arrest in Broward County, Florida, for petty theft and probation violation.

Sayoc was charged with five federal crimes, including interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of an explosive and threats against former presidents.

Sayoc was arrested near an auto store in Plantation, Florida. Police examined a white van shrouded in stickers, covered the vehicle with a blue tarp and took it away on the back of a flatbed truck. The stickers included images of President Donald Trump, American flags and what appeared to be logos of the Republican National Committee and CNN, though not all the images were clear.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said a fingerprint recovered from an envelope mailed to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters matched Sayoc's fingerprint.

Wray said investigators tracked more than a dozen devices mailed to high-profile Democrats and their supporters that all were similar. Each mailed device included six inches of PVC pipe, a small clock, battery, wiring and potentially explosive material designed to give out heat and energy.

"These are not hoax devices," Wray said.

When asked why the suspect seemed to target Democrats, Attorney General Sessions said, "I don't know." He said he could not comment on the suspect's motive.

Earlier Friday, Trump applauded the suspect's arrest, calling it "an incredible job" by law enforcement. The bombing attempts were "despicable" and have "no place in our country," Trump said during an event for African-American Republicans at the White House.

“We must never allow political violence take root in America," Trump said, and "I’m committed to doing everything in my power to stop it."

The total number of bombs reached at least 13 Friday after three more suspicious packages were recovered, one in Florida addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, another in New York addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and a device recovered at Sen. Kamala Harris’ office in Sacramento, California.

Harris’ office says it was informed that the package was identified at a Sacramento mail facility. The FBI responded to the facility in a South Sacramento neighborhood that’s been blocked off by caution tape.

A package addressed to Clapper was recovered at a Manhattan postal facility. Like some of the previous packages, the one found in New York City on Friday had the office of Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz as the return address, a photo obtained by CBS News showed.

The nation has been on heightened alert in the wake of the mail bombs sent to Trump critics, including the residences of former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc
The suspect in the mail bomb investigation has been identified as Cesar Sayoc.
Broward County Sheriff’s Office

Records show that Sayoc has a history of arrests dating back to at least the early 1990s. He also had financial troubles, filing for personal bankruptcy in Florida in 2012 during the Great Recession.

In 2002, Sayoc was charged with threatening to “throw, project, place, or discharge any destructive device," according to online court records from Miami-Dade County.

More recently, Sayoc was arrested in May 2015 and later convicted of theft, according to court records. West Palm Beach Police reported that he stole a briefcase and a garment bag from Walmart.

Sayoc's estimated his monthly income at $923 after payroll deductions and monthly expenses at $1,070. He collected unemployment compensation in 2009, 2010 and 2012, according to the bankruptcy filing.

The suspicious package intended for Clapper was spotted by a postal worker at the Radio City Station postal facility at around 8:15 a.m. Realizing the package looked like the previous ones found this week, the employee contacted U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and they contacted the NYPD and FBI.

NYPD Bomb Squad officers scanned the package and saw what appeared to be a pipe bomb, similar to the others recovered this week, NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said at a Manhattan news conference.

The bomb squad relocated the package in its total containment vessel to the NYPD facility at Rodman's Neck in the Bronx. After being secured there, the package will be sent to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, for analysis, Miller said.

The device addressed to Booker was recovered at a mail sorting distribution center in Opa Locka, Florida, which has drawn intense investigative interest in recent days, as authorities believe that many of the suspected explosive devices passed through the state, a law enforcement official said.

Investigators are continuing to review mail streams in and out of Florida, attempting to pinpoint locations where the parcels may have originated, said the official who is not authorized to comment publicly.

PHOTOS: Suspicious packages sent to Democrats, CNN, Robert De Niro
01 / 29
Police tape cordons off a post office in Wilmington, Del., Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A law enforcement official said suspicious packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden were intercepted at Delaware mail facilities in New Castle and Wilmington and were similar to crude pipe bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
02 / 29
Members of the Miami-Dade County Bomb Squad walk outside a postal facility, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Opa-locka, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
03 / 29
New York City police officers clear the scene after a report of a possible suspicious package was called in at the Time Warner Center Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in New York. The NYPD had said it had evaluated the packages "as a precaution" on Thursday night. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
04 / 29
A police officer and dog are shown outside a postal facility, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Opa-Locka, Fla. Investigators searched coast-to-coast Thursday for the culprit and motives behind the bizarre mail-bomb plot aimed at critics of the president. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
05 / 29
A Postal Police car is parked outside a postal facility, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Opa-Locka, Fla. Investigators searched coast-to-coast Thursday for the culprit and motives behind the bizarre mail-bomb plot aimed at critics of the president. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
06 / 29
A member of the Miami-Dade County Bomb Squad is shown outside a postal facility, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Opa-Locka, Fla. Investigators searched coast-to-coast Thursday for the culprit and motives behind the bizarre mail-bomb plot aimed at critics of the president. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
07 / 29
New York City police officers stand by the scene after a report of a possible suspicious package was called in at the Time Warner Center Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in New York. Normal activity resumed at the building shortly after police cleared the scene. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
08 / 29
New York City police officers, and members of the bomb squad, clear the scene after a report of a possible suspicious package was called in at the Time Warner Center Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
09 / 29
A member of the New York National Guard, center, watches as commuters walk through the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in New York. A series of pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton has deepened political tensions and fears two weeks before national midterm elections. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
10 / 29
This Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 photo shows the United States Postal Service Delaware Processing and Distribution center in New Castle, Del., Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A law enforcement official says a package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden appears similar to packages containing bombs sent to prominent Democrats and has been intercepted at a Delaware mail facility. The FBI confirms there is law enforcement activity at the U.S. mail facility. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
11 / 29
CNN national correspondent Miguel Marquez reports from outside the offices of the Tribeca Film Center, in New York, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A New York City police bomb squad recovered a suspicious package addressed to Robert DeNiro. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
12 / 29
Police are standing watch near a building associated with Robert DeNiro, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in New York after reports of a suspicious package. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
13 / 29
Emergency service personnel with a bomb sniffing dog work outside the building that houses New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office after a report of a suspicious package, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
14 / 29
A sign marks the exterior of a U.S. Postal Service facility in Los Angeles where an explosive package addressed to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters was found Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that the package appears similar to bomb-containing packages that were addressed to the California congresswoman's Washington, D.C. office and to Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and other prominent Democrats. The packages were intercepted before reaching the targets. (AP Photo/Christopher Weber)
15 / 29
Mayor Bill de Blasio looks on as Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks during a news conference after NYPD personnel removed an explosive device from Time Warner Center Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
16 / 29
CNN correspondent Kate Bolduan reports from in front of the Time Warner Building, where NYPD personnel removed an explosive device Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Other packages were sent to the offices of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and to the home of President Bill Clinton. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
17 / 29
Detectives put up police lines after NYPD personnel removed an explosive device from Time Warner Center Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Other packages were sent to the offices of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and to the home of President Bill Clinton. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
18 / 29
Former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton speaks on behalf of congressional hopeful Donna Shalala during a campaign stop at the Coral Gables Woman's Club, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 in Coral Gables, Fla. Clinton expressed her gratitude for law enforcement after a suspicious package addressed to her was seized by the Secret Service at her home in Chappaqua. N.Y. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald via AP)
19 / 29
Emergency service personnel with a bomb sniffing dog work outside the building that houses New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office after a report of a suspicious package, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that it intercepted a bomb that was addressed to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and also discovered a possible explosive sent to former President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
20 / 29
The San Diego Fire Rescue department bomb squad looks over a suspicious package in downtown San Diego, on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. San Diego police say boxes left outside a downtown building that prompted its evacuation had nothing suspicious inside them. (John Gibbins /The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
21 / 29
A Broward County Sheriff's bomb defusing robot is sent into the Sunrise Utility Administrative Center in Sunrise, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, after a suspicious package was discovered in the building where Congresswoman Deborah Wasserman Schultz's office is located. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
22 / 29
An officer with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service uses his dog to search a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
23 / 29
An officer with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service uses his dog to search a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
24 / 29
An officer with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service sits in his car as news media work at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
25 / 29
A U.S. Postal Service mail box is seen at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
26 / 29
A car drives near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
27 / 29
News media work at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
28 / 29
Officers with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service talk at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
29 / 29
FILE - This May 25, 2016 file photo shows the home of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in Washington. The Secret Service says a package identified as 'potential explosive device' was sent to former President Barack Obama in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In New York, police have investigated multiple unattended packages in recent days and are urging the public to report anything that could be deemed dangerous.

The powder found in packaging in New York addressed to CNN's offices wasn’t a biological weapon, but further testing was being done, O’Neill said. The devices were examined at the FBI lab in Virginia.

FBI Assistant Director Bill Sweeney on Thursday said the investigation is nationwide and noted that more devices could be discovered. “It does remain possible that further packages have been or could be mailed," he said. "These devices should be considered dangerous.”

Wray echoed those sentiments Friday. "Today's arrest doesn't mean we are out of the woods."

Contributing: Herb Jackson, Hannan Adely and Phaedra Trethan for the USA TODAY Network

© 2018 USATODAY.COM