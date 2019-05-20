The National Hurricane Center has confirmed that the disturbance discovered in the Atlantic has officially formed into a subtropical storm Monday.

Subtropical Storm Andrea is located several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda. The NHC had previously predicted its formation earlier in the afternoon as it had a 70 percent change of becoming a short-lived subtropical storm or topical cyclone.

As of early Monday evening, the storm is moving north at about 14 mph. The NHC is expecting a decrease in speed as it turns toward the northeast Tuesday. Wind gusts are at a maximum of 40 mph, but that's also expected to decrease until Andrea eventually dissipates Wednesday.

The center of storm is expected to remain southwest or south of Bermuda during the next two days.

This formation is the first named subtropical storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which officially doesn’t start until June 1.

.